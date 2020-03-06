Snow Likely on Cape Cod and Islands Tonight, Clear and Cold Saturday

It’s a close call with a major storm at sea tonight.

We have a fascinating weather map this evening with one low pressure system over western Pennsylvania headed toward the ocean.

And another one over the ocean east of South Carolina.

The two are set to merge and strengthen to a storm with the power of a hurricane well south of New England.

On the open waters 200 miles east of Nantucket, there is a hurricane force wind warning in effect tonight.

Fortunately, for most of us, this storm is a miss.

Tonight, we may have to call the play-by-play on what happens in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Snow is likely on Cape Cod and the Islands, possibly expanding west to Narragansett Bay and north to Boston.

Depending on the path of the track we may get a little bit of snow in southeastern New England, or perhaps enough to send out the snow plows on parts of southeastern Massachusetts

Snow may become heavy at times in southeastern New England for a while overnight, centered around midnight, with the precipitation shield moving out before the sun comes up tomorrow morning.

We have a high wind warning in effect for Cape Cod and the Islands where wind from the north east may gust past 50 mph.

Coastal erosion is likely, and some minor coastal flooding is possible at tomorrow morning’s high tide.

As we watch that storm move away, high-pressure from Canada brings in a chilly air mass with partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

High temperature in the 30s to low 40s, with wind from the northwest 15 to 25 mph diminishing in the afternoon.



We'll be clear and cold tomorrow night, with a brilliant nearly full 'worm moon.'

Low temperature in the single numbers and teens north, to teens and 20s south.



As high pressure moves to the middle Atlantic states Sunday, the backside warmth advances in to New England.

By afternoon we should be in the 30s to low 40s north, and 40s and 50s south.



Monday looks good for most of New England with more sun and clouds, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees in southern New England.

But there is a serious front in the state of Maine, and northern Maine may be snowing much of the day.



That boundary then sets the stage for a most challenging weather forecast in New England next week.

It’ll be cold enough for snow north, and possibly cold enough for rain or snow south much of the week with another disturbance riding through.

Be sure and stay tuned to the latest here and our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.