Snow May Exceed Half a Foot, Expected to Linger Overnight

Winter wonderland smashed in after a record heat day of 60 degrees in Boston and 63 in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Snow started early Sunday and has already brought over 3 to 4 inches of snow across some areas of Connecticut, over 3 inches in Massachusetts and over 2 inches in Rhode Island.

How much snow will Boston get?

As this low pressure system keeps shifting northeast, our snow will continue over Boston, eastern Massachusetts and the southeast through Sunday night. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 6 inches in isolated spots. While northeastern Massachusetts has been projecting 3 to 4 inches, the south will keep adding amounts through Monday morning.

The snow will leave Cape Cod by late morning Monday and sunshine will take over all of New England by noon and into the afternoon hours as a high pressure system locks in to our west, allowing for a cold day. Our highs will remain in the 20s. This will be the coldest day of the week, and our lows will drop to subzero wind chills. If you have any plans for Valentine’s Day, you’ll want to take the heavy coat and layers.

Tomorrow will bring some very high temperatures for this time of the season, but snow will make a comeback on Sunday.

What does the rest of the week look like?

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Tuesday morning will be another rough one, but after that, temperatures will work their way into the 30s again by Tuesday afternoon, 40s by Wednesday and the upper 50s by Thursday.

In our exclusive 10-Day Forecast you’ll watch rain chances also increasing towards the end of the work week.