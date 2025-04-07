Rainy start — and a wintry mix for some — to Monday in New England

Monday starts off unsettled with rain across much of southern New England, and a wintry mix of snow or sleet possible in the higher elevations and interior areas north of the Mass Pike.

Snow accumulations will be light and mostly confined to spots above 1,000 feet, with rain taking over for most locations by late morning.

Conditions improve slightly in the afternoon with showers becoming less widespread. Clouds stick around with another round of rain and snow arriving Monday night, as a strong cold front sweeps through. A slushy coating is possible in the hills before precipitation tapers off late.

Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday turn blustery and cold especially in the morning. Highs on Tuesday make it to the middle 40s, with gusty northwest winds up to 40 mph making it cooler.

Wednesday remains chilly but quiet with sunshine and lighter winds. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Milder air arrives Thursday into Friday, bringing highs back into the 50s — but clouds and rain return as a warm front moves in by late Friday.

Wet and unsettled weather looks like a sure bet for Saturday, but could clear out by Sunday.