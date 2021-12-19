Snow Showers Linger, Cold Air Sets in

Much of central and northern New England is waking up to a fresh blanket of snow as the low pressure system responsible for it, exits to our east today. We saw as much as 1-3” of snow across southern areas of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine while areas to the north received as much as 4-8” of new snow! It is certainly a welcome sight for many ski areas which haven’t had much help this year from Mother Nature!

We’ll see a few lingering snow showers across coastal New England this morning, but little accumulation is expected as they taper off later this morning. Clouds will clear from west to east this afternoon and a west/northwest wind will kick up as well as high pressure builds into the region from the west. Temperatures really won’t budge that much either, staying in the 30s south, upper 20s north.

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies across much of the region with a gusty northwest wind. The only exception will be Cape Cod where we could see a couple of ocean effect flurries and snow showers developing during the night. Lows tonight will reach the mid teens to low 20s south, teens north, the gusty northwest wind will make it feel colder!

Other than some early morning clouds and possible flurries early Monday, the region will be mostly sunny but the low angled sun will struggle to help us out in the temperatures department! Highs during the day struggle to get above freezing south, 20s north with gusty northwest winds making it feel colder.

By the way, the Winter Solstice occurs Tuesday morning at 10:59AM EST and it’s also the day we see the least amount of daylight! Overall, it’ll feel more like winter this week as we’ll see temperatures closer to average! Another shot of precipitation comes around by the time Christmas rolls around. Overall, it is looking like a decent week to get some last minute shopping done, see you at the malls!