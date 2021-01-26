Snow Storm Begins Tuesday, Dropping Up to Six Inches for Some

A seasonably chilly day shaping up across the region. Clouds will arrive from southwest to northeast during the day. Snow will develop after dinner-time. This storm won’t be particularly intense, but it will have a relatively long duration.

Snow may continue into Wednesday afternoon. Most accumulations will range from 1-3”, but some of us in central New England will pick up 3-6”. There won’t be many issues on the roadways - highway departments will have a decent change to keep up with this snowfall.

Quieter weather will return for the end of the week. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool. At this point, the weekend looks quiet.

Our next storm system is on deck for next Monday or Tuesday. Right now the exact timing is in question. Some of our forecast models show the storm moving through Monday, others show it moving through Tuesday. This storm has the potential of being a bit stronger than the one we’re expecting overnight into Wednesday. Stay tuned!