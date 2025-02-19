Latest track of Thursday's snowstorm, threatening impacts to parts of New England

Well, it’s not AS windy, but it’s still breezy Wednesday. That doesn’t help with the wind chill, which remains in the teens through the afternoon, but it’s better than it has been. Temp-wise, we’re not as cold as Tuesday's paltry 25 degrees, but also not much better at 28/29.

Speaking of cold, the winter has been mighty chilly. When we compare the coldest days this winter with recent past winters, this ranks as cold as 2015. The number of days where the average temperature was 32 degrees or below is 45 days. That is the same number as 2015 through this point in February. That’s saying something.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Which areas could see snowfall Thursday?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Snow-wise, we’re still below normal in both major climate sites of Boston and Worcester. Looking ahead, we don’t have many opportunities to bring those numbers up. However, we are watching a fairly large storm zip by to the south Thursday.

The upper low that steers it away will create an environment conducive to snow showers and ocean effect snow over the South Shore, Cape & Islands. Nantucket, however, may actually be close enough to the storm to get the most snow. This system will scoot by rather quickly, with clearing skies – and NOT a lot of wind – returning Friday.

The weekend is finally quiet. No storms threaten and we may finally bounce above freezing and get time to thaw out!