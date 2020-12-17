Nor'easter Timeline: Snow Continues to Blast Boston Area

If you live in the MetroWest area of Boston, temperatures dropped from the low and mid 30s into the upper teens and low 20s between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Snowfall up until that point was fairly wet, but now that snow is turning into powder. A widespread six to 12 inch amounts have already fallen across the region as of around 8:30 a.m. We can expect another three to six inches of accumulation across the area.

Parts of southern Vermont are already approaching 30 inches! It’s been powdery snow for the duration of the event. Between that band in southern Vermont and southwest New Hampshire and the heavier band of snow in the metrowest area, there has been a lull in the activity.

Today: Heavy snow, ending during the afternoon & evening. Temperatures fall to the teens. Thursday Night: Clearing, icy roads. Lows in the teens. Friday: Fair. Highs near the melting point.

Snowfall rates between one and two inches per hour will continue through noon east of Interstate 495. It's possible that areas that saw rain in southeastern Massachusetts may change back over to snow.

The other issue with the significant temperature drop is the possibility of flash freeze conditions. Dangerous conditions on the roadways will continue into the early afternoon. Once we get past 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., snow will begin to taper off from west to east.

We may still see some ocean enhancement into the evening south of Boston with additional minor accumulations. Wind will gust at the coast to 45 mph, which may cause near blizzard conditions.

Also at the coast, strong northeast winds are building a two-to2.5-foot surge, which may cause high-end minor flooding to low end moderate flooding.