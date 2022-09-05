Soaking Rains, Cooler Temperatures Arrive for Labor Day

A cold front will stall over southern New England today along with low pressure which will provide much of the region with beneficial rain over the next 24 hours.

Labor Day will feature cooler temperatures along with periods of rain, some embedded thunder, and locally heavy downpours which will likely produce flooding in the usually prone areas, as well as along the roadways, through Tuesday afternoon.

The only exception to the rain today will be far northern Maine, where we will remain on the dry side of things. The heaviest axis of rain will be across central and northern New England this morning, shifting into southern New England this afternoon and evening and staying put through early Tuesday morning. It is a big travel day, so please take it slowly out on the roadways and don’t drive through any flooded areas. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s north to the mid 70s in southwestern New England.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Rain will taper off north tonight, but will remain moderate to heavy overnight across southern New England with localized flooding possible through Tuesday morning. Rain will taper off from north to south during Tuesday afternoon with the coast and the Cape the last to see the rain end. Tuesday will also be much cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, a bit warmer northern Maine and southwestern Connecticut.

With many cities and towns dealing with drought conditions, the rain will be a welcomed sight with totals through Tuesday ranging between 1-2 inches across southern New England into central areas with locally higher amounts possible, a half inch to an inch or so northern New England with locally higher totals there as well.

After our system departs Tuesday night, more tranquil conditions will settle in as high pressure builds into the region. In terms of temperatures, we will remain slightly cooler than normal through the midweek and moderate back into the 80s by the end of the week as featured on our exclusive 10-Day forecast.