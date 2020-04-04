Some Sun to Shine Through This Weekend

Our weather pattern continues to improve as we settle into the weekend. This morning, we still have a few showers hanging around southern New England, and the wind is still strong near to coast. The wind gradually diminishes to a 5-15 mph breeze by tonight.

This morning we have showers and mostly cloudy skies, plus drizzle near the coastline. The clouds will be most stubborn on the coast through most of the day, but inland you begin to see some sun and temps in the upper 40s.

Sunday brings all of New England mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day. A weak system heads in for Sunday evening, so clouds increase gradually from west to east and the showers should hold off until late afternoon. The showers move out by Monday morning and this brings us the pick of the 10-day forecast. Sunday's highs reach the upper 50s, and by Monday we will enjoy a sunny day with highs in the low 60s.

An unsettled weather pattern returns for midweek and our highs return to the 50s. The quick moving systems bring in showers for Tuesday and Wednesday, with a larger system will affect us for the end of the week. A colder weather pattern also returns, with highs perhaps around 50 for next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates in our exclusive 10-day forecast!