Spot Showers Friday Into Saturday as Cold Front Approaches

Our split weather continues with clouds and spot showers south and pure sunshine to the north today.

This morning we have cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s south with patchy drizzle, fog and showers. A stalled cold front will keep the clouds around southern New England as well as a few showers. Overall we stay dry during the day but humidity rises a tad as highs reach around 70 degrees.

An area of low pressure off the coast and way to our south will stay to our south as it slowly heads out to sea by the end of this weekend. With this low spinning around out at sea, we will see locally high surf and rip currents through the weekend. The onshore flow will bring in a few shower chances Friday into Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon a cold front approaches from the northwest, so northern New England will see rain and storms by evening. The rain moves through southern New England Saturday night, then it’s out of here by Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with high humidity again.

Sunday afternoon will be nice and sunny with high pressure settling in. The humidity lowers and our temperatures slowly increase next week. We keep Monday through Wednesday (first day of fall) sunny and warm with highs around 80 for midweek.

Another quick system brings in scattered rain and storms Thursday into Friday and a fall feel for the first weekend of fall.