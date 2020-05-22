Spotty Showers, Cool Temperatures for Some Ahead of Mostly Sunny Memorial Day

Summer breezes move into New England Friday afternoon and evening. There is plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s with cooler temperatures near south-facing coastlines and far northern Maine.

Our beautiful stretch of weather is coming to an end Friday night, as our dome of high pressure moves away and it allows for moisture to approach from the southwest as the system that impacted the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic will move northeast bringing spotty showers into Connecticut late Friday night.

Clouds will also increase ahead of this next system, keeping lows in the 50s to around 60.

That weather is with a warm front near Long Island, but we also have a back door cold front sliding in from Maine. That cooler air combined with low pressure on the warm front will trigger showers for southern New England Saturday, especially across Connecticut, Rhode Island, Cape Cod and the Islands.

While we are expecting a mostly cloudy day with scattered showers in areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike and temperatures in the 60s during the morning but dropping into the 50s during the afternoon thanks to an onshore flow, to the north, mostly sunny skies will rule with highs in the 70s.

The weather will improve Sunday with more sun than clouds but still cool with highs in the 60s to around 70 away from the coast, though 50s near the ocean due to an onshore wind.

Memorial Day features a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 70 degrees but still cool near the ocean courtesy of an easterly wind.

By next week, it will feel like summer once again as highs warm into the 80s with higher humidity.

We have a chance for showers in northern New England Wednesday and another round Saturday with a few thunderstorms as a cold front passes over the region.

Our First Alert 10-Day forecast shows a drop in temperatures and humidity next weekend.