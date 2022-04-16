FIRST ALERT: Rain, Wind Possible Tuesday After Sunny Easter, Pleasant Marathon Monday

Although it's been a mostly cloudy day, we enjoyed another mild afternoon Saturday. Showers took over central northeast and with the push of a cold front we'll continue to see these spread south through the evening, but a storm is in store on Tuesday.

We'll see the embedded downpours later tonight marching east tonight but it will all clear out by tomorrow morning. Our Easter Sunday morning will be lovely, mostly sunny skies- although somewhat cool.

Our temperatures will drop to the 30s tonight and will feel cooler with the wind gusting through tomorrow afternoon.

Our winds will remain from the northwest tomorrow, along with this we'll watch for increasing clouds Sunday afternoon and the chance of some passing showers. With a cold pool of air aloft, our instability will be present to allow for some of these cells to produce hail tomorrow afternoon.

Similar to our past weekend, we could see some brief hail and small graupel popping up and moving along fast in some areas. While it won't be an overall rainy day, our skies clear out more on Monday.

Our marathon will start off cool, lows in the 40s, wind from the northwest speeding about 5-10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph. The wind will change its direction near midday and come from the west through the rest of the afternoon. Our temperatures on Monday will stay in the 50s, and with another frontal boundary that night we'll see another slight drop in temperatures for Tuesday.

After a perfect Monday, conditions go downhill quickly Monday night as a strong coastal low develops south of New England and tracks over southeastern Massachusetts Tuesday.

Heavy rain and the potential for gusty winds are expected across much of the area along with higher elevation snow in western, central, and northern New England. The southern and easternmost extent of the rain/snow line may even make it into the Worcester hills — of course, this all depends on the storm's track. Our exclusive in-house model is forecasting several inches of snow across the Berkshires, as well as portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, but we will likely have to fine-tune that portion of the forecast as we nail down the exact track of the storm.

Due to this late season event with rain, snow and potentially wind, we have issued a First Alert on our 10-Day Forecast. Thereafter, we see a warmup in the forecast during the mid to late week with high temperatures reaching the 60s once again as seen on our exclusive 10-Day Forecast.