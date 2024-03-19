Spring arrives, but is a snowstorm headed our way this weekend?

Happy first day of spring! Well, technically at 11:06 p.m. we can say this. This is the vernal equinox, and at 11:06 p.m. it’s the exact time the sun’s most direct rays cross the equator and head northward across the northern hemisphere.

Interestingly enough, our temps cool a bit Tuesday into the mid 40s for highs with a brisk westerly breeze and wind chills in the 30s.

At night our lows drop to the 20s in the suburbs to 30s. This is actually where we should be this time of the year, with Boston averaging a high of 46, low of 32. Clouds develop during the day just like Monday, and there may be a sprinkle or two, with the western facing slopes on the mountains receiving a coating of snow due to orographic lift.

Snow showers possible Wednesday

A warm front moves through New England on Wednesday, giving us some showers and highs in the 50s before the cold front moves in Wednesday night. This will swing in some snow showers north and in higher elevations, to rain showers south.

Accumulating snow possible in high terrain

The wind increases behind the front, so by Thursday we get a west wind gusting up to 40 mph, with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Snow accumulation will be confined to high terrain and mainly in the mountains, where several inches can be expected late Wednesday into Thursday. Some snowflakes may mix around Boston briefly Wednesday overnight as the system passes through. Cooler temps remain for not only Thursday, but Friday too.

How much snow could New England see this weekend?

The weekend brings us another chance for precipitation on Saturday. Snow to rain south and snow in the mountains, with rain south Saturday afternoon through the night as a low pressure system passes across southern New England.

Shot of chilly air at the end of the week means we should be cold enough for some snow Friday night in all but far Southern New England...but a northward progressing rain line makes snow totals uncertain this far out for Southern New England. In Northern New England, however... pic.twitter.com/4EWgHlN0Oa — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 19, 2024

Several inches of snow are likely in northern New England Saturday into Sunday morning. The timing and precipitation type is still TBD this far out. The forecast models are split with the storm moving out by Sunday into Monday, but other models have the low stalling nearby, with a chance for ice and rain Sunday into maybe the first part of next week.