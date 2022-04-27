Spring Breeze, Cooler Temps to Linger Through Friday

A solid dose of rain for some last night. As it moves away early this morning, the wind will slide in right behind. Unfortunately, the wind will be the most memorable part of this weather system, as it gusts through Friday afternoon.

We’re expecting peak winds to top out near 30-35 this afternoon, but tomorrow’s could top 40 mph throughout the day. Coupled with chilly highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, it’s back to thicker coats - or even a sweater. (And yes, even Friday has a chill to the air.)

So why are we going backwards here? A mighty storm formed last night in the Gulf of Maine. It will temporarily stall near Halifax, NS tomorrow before continuing on its merry way later in the week.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The storm was able to tap some unseasonably cold air and slam it down on us for a couple of days. Highs will struggle tomorrow to even get out of the 40s (low 50s are the goal). We could possibly add a couple of degrees on Friday, but it’s not like we can call it a warmup.

That will be reserved for the weekend. As winds relax, the sun will get a toehold and warm us from chilly starts in the 30s. I’m still a little concerned about clouds swirling around this storm, so there’s not a ton of sunshine on tap for Thursday, Friday or early Saturday. It should stay dry, however.

I figure we’re still coming out on the winning end of this setup, since accumulating snow is likely in northern and eastern Maine through Thursday. Ah, the rites of spring.