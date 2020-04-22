Spring Chill: Temperatures Below Average for Next Several Days

We have a dry couple of days in the forecast, but our temperatures will run way below normal.

This afternoon our highs only reach the mid to upper 40s as a cold airmass takes over. The wind remains gusty from the west, and that combined with the cool temps, will make it feel like the 30s all day long.

At least we have plenty of sunshine today, with a few lingering flurries across the Berkshires and northern New England mountains thanks to northwest up-slope flow. Some daytime heating will lead to afternoon cumulus clouds, which will dissipate after sunset. Tonight as the wind relaxes our temps fall to the low 30s again with more widespread frost and a mostly clear sky.

Thursday will bring us a sunny start and milder temps with highs in the mid 50s. It will feel warmer with less wind. Increasing clouds are expected by afternoon and there's a sprinkle chance.

More widespread rain develops around a coastal low Thursday night through Friday. The low looks to track right along the south coast so the rain will be widespread from morning through Friday evening across southern New England, and the wind will be strong from the northeast by Friday afternoon. This means our temps fall to the mid 40s again with the onshore wind.

With sunshine expected Saturday our highs reach the upper 50s with a sea breeze keeping temps on the coast a tad cooler. This is the pick of the weekend as we track in another coastal low on Sunday.

Highs again fall to the mid 40s Sunday and into the upper 40s Monday with continued shower chances. Temps remain in the 50s through the next week thanks to a cool weather pattern that will stay in the northeast through the start of May.