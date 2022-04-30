Spring Finally Sprung? Highs Reach 70 This Weekend

We’re finally getting out of the grip of that stubborn low pressure system that gave us all that wind over the last three days. It’s a marked improvement to the forecast, and it all starts today.

Sun will be challenged by a few clouds in the afternoon as they continue to spill down from northern New England. Cool breezes will still blow, but as they weaken in the afternoon, we can expect a sea breeze to develop along the coast. Just as we round the mid-50s at the water’s edge, the sea breeze will kick in and knock us back. We’re likely to stumble into the upper 40s by late afternoon, so if you’re stepping out for dinner al fresco, bring the sweater or jacket. Bear in mind that although the clouds may thicken, we’re not expecting any showers to pop up.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Warmer air, bluer sky. All around stellar day. We’re gaming for some serious warmth away from the coast too. Highs should soar back to 70 degrees in spots, with the sea breeze keeping us near 60 at the coast. Not a bad way to finish the weekend.

More clouds move in Monday with a few showers. All in all, the workweek will be much milder than our current spat of cool weather. Showers could once again move through Wednesday as highs sneak up near 70 once again.