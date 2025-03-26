Spring showers: Tracking on-and-off chances of rain through the weekend

The pattern is turning much busier in the coming days. Weather systems will zip by, some may even slow down, clouds will persist on some days, and the temperature contrasts will be stark. It’s almost like a true New England spring.

Showers scoot off Cape this morning, then the focus will turn to a few sprinkles this afternoon. No part of the day is washed out, and no part is dominated by sun, either. Highs make it near 50, with a slight onshore breeze. Much of the same tomorrow temp-wise, but the day will be much brighter.

Friday sees us nudge the temperatures up a bit as the clouds gather later in the afternoon. All in all, this isn’t a half-bad run through Friday. Soak up the sun, however, because the weekend looks bleak. (And yes, that means viewing for the partial solar eclipse is in jeopardy.)

Showers will come to us Friday night and linger off and on through Saturday. While we sit in the clouds and chill, it’s possible that western New England (specifically Connecticut) could soar into the 60s or 70s (if the sun pokes out). On Sunday the playing field is leveled by more rain and a steady east wind. We all slump back to the 40s and 50s.

Some milder air is possible on Monday, but the rain will hit hardest on this day as the storm center crosses New England. After a brief break Tuesday, more rain could be in store later next week.