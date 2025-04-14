Springing into sunshine: Warmer temps and clear skies to start the work week

We'll have a bright and mild start to the week — with a pleasant spring feel. Skies clear out Monday morning as the weekend storm finally moves offshore.

This is a welcomed end to the raw pattern that New England has been experiencing since the start of April. While we still have rain chances at times, the next 10 days do not have Boston locked in with clouds and rain chances for multiple days in a row with high temperatures above 50 degrees.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Monday, highs will climb into the low 60s at the coast and upper 60s inland. Clouds increase Monday night as a weak system approaches, bringing a few scattered showers late Monday to early Tuesday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday will be another warm spring day, with highs in the 60s, though a few pop-up showers or even a rumble of thunder are possible in the afternoon, especially west of I-495.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but with highs back in the low 50s and gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph. Temperatures back to the 60s Friday with calmer winds and dry conditions, rivaling Monday for the nicest day of the week.

Showers and more unsettled weather return for Saturday, though it will still feel warm, with highs in the upper 60s.