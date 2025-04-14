Weather

Springing into sunshine: Warmer temps and clear skies to start the work week

On Monday, highs will climb into the low 60s at the coast and upper 60s inland

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

We'll have a bright and mild start to the week — with a pleasant spring feel. Skies clear out Monday morning as the weekend storm finally moves offshore. 

This is a welcomed end to the raw pattern that New England has been experiencing since the start of April. While we still have rain chances at times, the next 10 days do not have Boston locked in with clouds and rain chances for multiple days in a row with high temperatures above 50 degrees.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Monday, highs will climb into the low 60s at the coast and upper 60s inland. Clouds increase Monday night as a weak system approaches, bringing a few scattered showers late Monday to early Tuesday. 

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday will be another warm spring day, with highs in the 60s, though a few pop-up showers or even a rumble of thunder are possible in the afternoon, especially west of I-495.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but with highs back in the low 50s and gusty northwest winds up to 30 mph. Temperatures back to the 60s Friday with calmer winds and dry conditions, rivaling Monday for the nicest day of the week.

Weather Stories

Boston 19 hours ago

Boston may still be dreary, but highs in the 60s (and maybe 70s?) are coming

Weather 23 hours ago

After snowy Saturday, it'll be a rainy and chilly Sunday

Showers and more unsettled weather return for Saturday, though it will still feel warm, with highs in the upper 60s.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us