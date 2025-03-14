Springlike weather and much-needed rain on the way for the weekend

If you were up very early this morning, you might have caught a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, we saw a lot of clouds across our skies in the Boston area, which didn’t give some folks a great view of the Blood Worm Moon dazzling the sky this go-round. But in case you missed it, have no fear. The next total lunar eclipse will take place on March 3, 2026. Otherwise, we’re turning our attention to more springlike weather and rain on the way for your weekend.

As we move through this Friday, expect partly sunny skies. We’ll likely see more sunshine later in the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s in Boston, but communities away from the water will see highs in the low to mid-50s. Later tonight, lows will drop into the upper 30s.

Warmer weather moves in just in time for the weekend. But there’s a caveat with the warmer temperatures. We’ve got to dodge a few raindrops, especially later in the day on Sunday.

On Saturday, much of the day will be dry, but we will see a good deal of high clouds. High temperatures will climb to near 60 in Boston by afternoon.

By Sunday, as our winds pick up from the south, our high temperatures will soar into the mid 60s! The winds, in fact, could gust up to 35 mph ahead of a cold front. That front will bring us a chance of rain Sunday.

Many of you might have plans to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in South Boston on Sunday. Keep in mind that a few quick, passing showers are possible late Sunday morning into the afternoon. But the bulk of the rain will arrive with the cold front late Sunday evening through Monday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

A few communities could see about an inch of rain from this cold front, and boy could we use it! Moderate drought conditions remain across much of the Greater Boston area.

High temperatures on Monday (St. Patrick’s Day) will be in the low 60s. By Tuesday, highs will sink into the mid-50s.