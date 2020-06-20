Staying Hot and Humid on First Day of Summer

The hot and humid weather is here to stay, right on schedule as we kick off astronomical summer today. More 90 degree highs are a possibility across interior New England any day through much of our 10-day forecast.

Any morning clouds or fog will erode away with the strong June sun angle this afternoon. Today is the official start to summer with the solstice occurring at 5:44 pm.

Highs again will be in the low 90s inland, 80s at the coast. Heat index values may be in the mid 90s across central Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Our pop-up shower or storm chance is a little greater in the mountains for both Saturday and Sunday thanks to uneven terrain and daytime heating leading to instability.

Most areas will stay dry with afternoon clouds and highs in the 90s, 80s at the coast again for Father's Day.

More beach weather is in the forecast for next week into the weekend in our exclusive 10-day forecast. We don't have any breaks in the humidity either, so it is time to turn on your AC for the season (if you have still been holding off on that).

Highs will be in the 80s to low 90s all next week. Rain chances remain low until midweek.

More widespread showers and storms may arrive by midweek. Stay tuned!