Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England

It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way.

Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas.

The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.

The full moon also increases our tides, enhancing the possibility for danger in the water.

With smoke taking over the upper atmosphere, our skies are looking hazy. This will impact air quality for sensitive groups through Sunday morning, until our next system pushes in closer, bringing a western flow with increasing humidity and clouds.

The chance for showers Sunday is restricted along New York and the far western boundary of New England.

On Monday, however, we may see some early morning showers reaching eastern Massachusetts and southern New England.

Tuesday will bring widespread clouds and rain for much of New England and allow the potential for accumulating rain in some areas that may add up to half an inch, with localized spots getting closer to an inch.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 70s by then and after it all dries out on Wednesday, our temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 70s.

Normal highs for this time of the year should go up to 76 in Boston, for reference, while the end of the work week features sunny skies, low humidity and below-average highs.

Out of the month of September, only two have brought us above-average highs and we’ll add in Saturday as a third.

Stay safe and enjoy the weekend!