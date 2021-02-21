forecast

Storm Sweeps New England Monday, Boston to See Mostly Rain

Boston may get a quick burst of snow Monday morning, but should mostly see rain

By Denise Isaac

The sun has returned for much of the region — except Cape Cod — to close out the weekend. Ocean-effect snow showers continue to impact the outer Cape due to a northwest wind.

Elsewhere, Sunday is bright but chilly with highs in the low 30s. Light wind will settle across the area as a dome of high pressure takes control of New England for ONE day.

Once the sun sets, temperatures drop quickly — teens north and 20s south. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will bring a quick burst of snow or a mix from Providence to Hartford to Boston early morning but with a strong southerly flow. Milder air surges north and we will see a transition to mainly all rain by 2 p.m.

forecast 7 hours ago

Weather Feb 20

Today (Sunday): Sunny, pleasant wintry day. Highs 30-35. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 20s. Monday: Cloudy start. Breezy. Burst of snow, then rain early afternoon. Highs 35-40.
We still think this one is going to bring snow north and rain south. Northern New England and higher terrain will see all snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation. 

Behind this storm, our pattern changes. Milder air moves in from the south with high pressure in control. Temperatures rise into the 40s Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday, we dip into the 30s again and we keep an eye on a possible storm next weekend.

