Storm System Brings Snow, Rain to New England

We'll catch a break from the damp, dreary weather. The break will only last a day, but at least the sun will be shining and temperatures will climb into the 40s. Don't get used to it, another round of unsettled weather arrives for Wednesday night and Thursday.

This next storm system will cut through New England, which will mean precipitation starts as snow and ends as rain for most locations. Clouds increase by dinnertime on Wednesday with a burst of snow developing by midnight.

An inch or two of snow will be possible before a change to rain in southern New England with several inches possible in northern New England.

Once the system departs, we are expecting some of the coldest air of the season. Temperatures on Friday will hover around freezing with morning lows dipping into the single digits. We will start to moderate by Sunday.

Next week looks just as unsettled with rain and snow chances persisting. Temperatures will stay slightly above average in the low to mid-40s for much of the week.