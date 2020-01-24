Storm System to Bring Wintry Mix to Region

We have had quite the warm-up and quite the dry stretch to round out the workweek. Our next storm system is heading across the Midwest tonight and will move across New England for the weekend. The good news is, it won't be a washout and we're mostly dealing with rain.

Tonight, temperatures will stay above freezing south and east, and in the 20s and low 30s north. An easterly wind will bring in clouds and areas of drizzle across eastern New England overnight and Saturday morning. Higher terrain may see some freezing drizzle or flurries Saturday morning into the afternoon.

[wx-radar /]

Temperatures warm to the mid-40s and low 50s Saturday, so we're tracking rain south and snow only in the mountains Saturday through Sunday. The rainfall will begin gradually, but intensify Saturday night and ending for most around dawn.

Northern New England will see scattered flurries and snow showers, then switching to a mix and rain Saturday night. There could be some light icing and this will lead to slick roads across the North Country.

Since we have so much mixing, the snow totals will be lower in the mountains with this storm with 1-3 inches in the lower elevations and around 3-6 inches on mountain tops and ski areas.

Southern New England dries off for Sunday afternoon, with a gusty west/southwest breeze and breaks of sun with highs in the 40s.

Next week we start off quiet with highs around 40. The slightly-above-normal temperatures continue into the following weekend. A couple of systems may bring more of a wintry mix across the northeast too.