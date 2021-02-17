forecast

Storm to Dump Up to Six Inches of Snow By Friday

Snow will develop around dinnertime Thursday and it will continue into Friday

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’ll see a break from the unsettled weather today. Temperatures will be cold - in the 20s and 30s - with a fairly gusty west wind, which make it feel colder.

Thursday will start off dry and quiet with sunshine fading behind clouds during the afternoon. Snow will develop around or just after dinnertime. The snow won’t be particularly heavy, but it will continue into Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

As the storm wraps up Friday afternoon, total accumulations will range from three to six inches. Temperatures will warm through the event, which will lead to a heavy (weight wise), wet snow.  

Our weekend will be cold and quiet. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with a gusty northwest wind during the day Saturday.

Another system will move in Monday with snow changing to rain across southern New England. Once this storm system departs, it appears quieter weather will return.

Local

ROCHESTER 5 hours ago

NH Physical Therapist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Patient

Lynn Police 6 hours ago

Lynn Police Seek Public's Help After 2 People Violently Attacked

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England Weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us