Storms Could Pop Up Friday Ahead of Another Wet Weekend

It’s a fantastic afternoon for a picnic lunch, that is if you enjoy warm temperatures and lots of moisture.

Thursday is the sunniest day of the week inland, and temperatures have risen to the high 80s in some areas, with a heat index in the 90s in a few spots. There are low rain chances for Thursday afternoon -- a few pop up sun-showers may form, but conditions will remain mostly dry with calm winds.

Expect some patchy fog for Friday morning near the water and mostly cloudy skies with a good amount of sun breaks during the day. Once again, with the heat and the moisture mixing in, a low pressure system will make its way from the west and enhance thunderstorm activity over the area.

It’ll be a rainy weekend, but good news if you’re tired of the heat: temperatures will drop into the 70s for Sunday.

For the time being, enjoy today and go out for a walk if you have the chance. Pollen levels will remain low and we expect good air quality for this afternoon.