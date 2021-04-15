Storms Moves in Thursday, Bringing Up to 3″ of Rain, Snow By Saturday

Today is a transition day as rain slowly heads in and we say bye to the sunshine for a couple of days. Although, eastern New England will stay pretty dry today, with sunshine near the coast early this morning.

Clouds increase during the afternoon with highs around 50, but in Maine with more sun we can see highs around 60. Western New England is already experiencing scattered rain and downpours that will slowly head east through today. The showers reach Boston by evening, and interior and northeastern Maine by tonight.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An area of low pressure stalls in New York and another storm forms off of our south coast tonight into Friday. As the storm center tightens up, the wind picks up. Gusts from the east, northeast will be around 40 mph at the coast, up to 30 mph inland, around 40 mph from the north in the mountains. Colder air also gets wrapped into this storm, so in higher elevations above 1,000 feet we expect a change from a wintry mix to snow.

This snowfall will last for several hours Friday into Friday night. Snow ratios of 8:1 are likely so this is a very slushy, wet and heavy snow consistency. With the trees leafing out, we expect some power outages or damage in the high terrain form the weight of the snow.

Several inches will be possible, around 6” in the Berkshires, over a foot in the Green and White Mountains. Lower elevations of northern and western New England will see 1-3”. Meanwhile, eastern and southern New England will see all rain and heavy rain at times.

With the storm hanging around Thursday through Saturday morning, 1-2” of rain will be possible with isolated spots with 3”. Our gusty wind also flips direction as the center of low pressure moves over Cape Cod Friday night, from the east then from the southwest.

This storm system heads out slowly Saturday morning, but we continue to see clouds and a light wintry mix for some. By afternoon we see some sun and highs in the 40s. Sunday we see increasing clouds and another chance at some showers at night.

Waves of energy will be heading through every 1-2 days next week so we keep a showery pattern in place. Temperatures will be in the low 60s through the rest of the 10-day, with the April showers hopefully putting a dent in the abnormally dry conditions.