Storms Saturday Make Way for Gorgeous Rest of Weekend

It’s not the start many were hoping for this 4th of July weekend. Showers and storms came in early – rousing some from a sound sleep - and will loom overhead into the afternoon. But not everyone is under the gun for every minute of the day.

After the morning round fires off, we’ll all get a nice break for several hours (with a few spokes of hazy sunshine). Then a second round of storms takes aim at locations south of the Mass Pike. It’s here that we may get some intense storms with gusty winds, torrential rain, small hail. Some of those winds could be strong enough to cause localized damage or create brief flooding. Thankfully, this will be the last round of storms we’ll contend with for the holiday weekend.

Sunday and Monday are super days to finish things off. Humidity will drop, sun will be abundant, and the warmth will stick around. Some high cloudiness could sneak into the sky on Monday afternoon as another weather system gears up to bring us some rain on Tuesday, but it’s all systems go for the fireworks on the Esplanade Monday night. Expect temps in the upper 70s with mostly clear skies

Next week gives us a couple of chances at wet weather. Tuesday and again on Friday (with some great weather in between). We’ll cross our fingers and toes for some beneficial water.

Be safe and enjoy the holiday weekend!