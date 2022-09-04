Storms Threaten Region This Afternoon Ahead of Washout Conditions Monday

It’s a warm and humid afternoon for now, but changes begin to roll through in northern New England as a cold front pushes south from now through the evening hours, bringing storms and showers.

While today’s activity is mostly scattered, more widespread rain is expected tomorrow.

The ongoing showers and embedded downpours on Labor Day will increase the risk of flash flooding and urban flooding in poor drainage areas. The front stalls across southern New England through Monday night, which will allow for this front to bring multiple periods of showers with areas of heavy rainfall.

The front will exit Tuesday, so after starting the day with some leftover showers, improving conditions are expected for our second half of the work week.

By adding up today’s rain through Wednesday morning, we could watch for up to 2 inches in some areas. Locally higher amounts are possible considering the embedded downpours this system will bring. Light and variable wind will continue.

Temperatures will also dip into below average numbers; highs will range in the upper 60s to low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday brings more sun and increasing temperatures, a trend which will lead us to reach the low 80s again as we enter the weekend.