Storms Tonight Make Way for Sunny and Clear Weekend

People are getting restless about this gloomy pattern. Is this a sign of things to come for June? (Not yet.) Should we fret over the frequent showers and below normal temps? Well, for all the clouds and occasional showers we’ve seen, there hasn’t been much water to show for it in most spots. Rainfall amounts have ranged from less than 25% of normal from Taunton to Attleboro, to as much as 100-125% of normal in a thin strip from Lowell to Pepperell.

Today’s rain isn’t a soaker either. A few showers scoot through this morning, then we get a break (of sun too) for a few hours. The final threat for showers will come this evening as potential storms develop across southern NH and sweep down into Massachusetts. Ironically, these downpours and storms will put down more water than we see in the morning rain.

It all moves offshore tonight as we set the stage for a stellar, mild weekend. Highs both days will reach into the 70s, with minimal humidity and plentiful sun. The only teeny, tiny issue may be a few very isolated afternoon showers on Saturday that pop up along a weak cold front. This wouldn’t take up more than 20 min of your time in the mid/late afternoon, so it’s not worth cancelling plans. Sunday sees crisp, dry air move in on a northwest breeze. We’ll be bright and mild with highs in the low 70s.

We’re keeping a sharp eye on Alex as it forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, it appears that southern and central Florida are under the gun for heavy, flooding rain and gusty winds. The storm then will take aim at the northwest Bahamas early next week and move off the Eastern Seaboard far to our southeast. There is the potential for rip currents from the storm next week, so be mindful of that as you wander down near the beaches.