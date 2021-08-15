Streak of Nice Sunday Weather Continues

We are on a streak of nice Sundays that's going to continue today.

Our heat wave finally relented late yesterday with a cold front from Canada. Now we have fresh clean air coming in from the north. It’s coming from eastern Canada so there should not be smoke in the sky either, it’s blue sky and cirrus clouds with a few cumulus mixed in. Much more comfortable air with dew points near 60° for the Falmouth Road race this morning.

Temperatures are mostly in the 70s, with some low 80s away from the ocean in Southern New England. Wind is light from the north initially about 10 mph, but becoming locally onshore this afternoon with a low tide early in the afternoon..

A beautiful moon in the sky tonight, maybe some leftover meteors, comfortable sleeping, low temperature in the 40s and 50s north, to 50s to low 60s south.

High pressure from Canada is in control for our Monday also with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s near 80°. Again a little cooler by the ocean with a light sea breeze.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

High pressure moves offshore on Tuesday with the return clouds, high temperature in the low 80s with a little bit higher humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday a warm front may bring some scattered showers or a thunderstorm with more humid air, high temperature in the 80s. Late in the week it’s probably going to stay rather humid, and we'll have to keep an eye on the remnants of two tropical systems. Fred is re-organizing the Gulf of Mexico today, and Grace is a tropical storm bringing heavy rain to areas like Haiti, so hard hit by the earthquake over the weekend. We will keep an eye on those storms as they progress through the Gulf of Mexico into the southeastern United States. Stay tuned to our first alert ten-day forecast for the latest.