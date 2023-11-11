Stretch of cold — and nightly freezing — temperatures set in

Some big temperature swings are on the way. This weekend is looking dry and chilly. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s, and Saturday will be breezy. This will make it feel more like the low 40s throughout the day.

Sunday morning, Boston will take a good swing at the first freeze of the year. Morning lows will be dipping into the low 30s. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s. If we don’t get to freezing on Sunday, we have another shot at it on Monday. Clear skies will allow temperatures to dip to the upper 20s.

Tuesday, clouds build but it will be dry for most highs will be in the 40s. Wednesday is the day we will begin a warming trend. Temperatures on Wednesday make it to 50. Thursday and Friday, highs will climb above normal to the low 60s, staying there into next weekend.

The next 10 days will be quiet as far as rain, next weekend, there is a 30% rain chance, but otherwise, it is looking dry.