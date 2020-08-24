Strong, Severe Storms Move Through New England Monday Afternoon

Once again, some strong and severe storms have developed this afternoon and will diminish after sunset. Watch for any isolated severe thunderstorms producing damaging wind and hail.

Any storm will bring in heavy rain and lightning to the area as it moves over, regardless of whether or not it is "severe." Overnight lows drop to the 60s and low 70s with still high humidity so areas of fog may develop.

A cold front is draped across northwestern New England by Tuesday morning. Ongoing showers will limit the severe storm threat across the crown of Maine and the north country, but everywhere else in the northeast will see widespread severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats ahead of the cold front.

Prior to the storms, high temperatures reach the low 90s and the humidity will be oppressive. The frontal boundary heads southeast and offshore by late afternoon and early evening.

Wednesday brings us a taste of fall as dewpoints fall to the 40s, an indication of very dry air. Highs stay in the 70s, 60s far north and we finally have a break from any storms.

On Thursday we stick to the comfortable weather, with scattered showers and storms from a decaying storm complex that may slide into southern and western New England by evening.

We will again have scattered storms on Friday as temperatures warm to the low 80s. Our forecast becomes uncertain Friday into Saturday as the leftovers of Tropical Storm Laura (soon to be a hurricane), get absorbed into the atmosphere and carry in enhanced rainfall potential for us.

The track of this is still TBD, but we have a more optimistic approach to the weekend forecast, with a chance this system stays far enough south to keep most of the northeast dry, and highs around 80 both days this weekend.