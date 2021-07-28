Strong Storms Expected Thursday Night; Tornado Threat Possible

Sunshine develops this afternoon as high pressure noses south into New England. Overall, expecting a dry and pleasant day with highs only reaching into the mid- to upper 70s, with low 70s at the coast.

Showers may develop across western Massachusetts and Connecticut as a weak area of low pressure moves overhead. High pressure remains in control overnight as it slowly moves offshore.

A return flow around the high pressure may bring some moisture back in across the coast, resulting in the development of fog and low clouds. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid-50s to 60 degrees south, and mid-40s to mid 50s across the North Country.

Thursday features increasing clouds and a building threat of showers as the day wears on, especially the interior. High temperatures will again reach into the mid- to upper 70s. A warm front moving in from the south may bring a round of severe weather Thursday night into Friday morning across southern New England.

The primary threats with these storms are expected to be damaging winds and small hail. The threat of a spin-up isn’t totally out of the question. A cold front will cross the region on Friday, triggering showers and some thunderstorms.

Storms may become strong to severe across Maine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, a pleasant and dry stretch of weather is on tap across New England.

Generally crisp and cool conditions will dominate the region with low dew points and highs in the low 70s. It will almost feel like a taste of fall. A warm front will nose into southern New England on Sunday, resulting in some showers on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.