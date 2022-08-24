Strong Storms Possible Friday With Summery Weekend to Follow

We’ll see a blend of clouds and sun across the region Wednesday with warm temperatures along with the slight risk for a shower south, better chance north as a weak upper level disturbance moves through.

It’ll be on the humid side and highs will reach the mid to upper 80s across inland southern New England, low 80s along the coast. Slightly cooler across Maine, in the upper 70s, where we’ll see the best chance for showers Wednesday afternoon, upper 70s to mid 80s across Vermont and New Hampshire.

A few clouds around tonight with some patchy fog developing, especially across the valleys. Lows will be mostly in the 60s south, upper 50s to around 60 north with a few cooler spots far north.

Thursday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures but we’ll still keep the risk for an isolated shower or storm across northern New England during the afternoon. We remain on the humid side with highs in the upper 80s across the interior, cooler along the coast, low to mid 80s, where we’ll see afternoon sea breezes.

Clouds increase overnight Thursday ahead of a cold front which will bring scattered showers and storms to the region Friday, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with damaging winds and hail the main concerns.

Our weather team has issued a First Alert on Friday for the potential severe weather. Beyond that, the weekend looks mostly dry and less humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s, slightly cooler along the coast where we’ll see an onshore breeze.