Strong Storms Possible in Parts of New England

Quick-hitting Saturday morning showers marked the leading edge to humidity moving into New England, and all of the six-state region will feel that humidity for a while Saturday afternoon with temperatures jumping into the upper 80s and even touching 90 degrees in a few spots.

Although it'll feel like it should storm — and a few storms will develop from the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine and carry out of the mountains during the afternoon and early evening — most communities avoid storms until an increasing chance between 6 and 11 p.m. Saturday, from west to east and especially focused south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Some showers and rumbles of thunder will continue into the night in southern New England, ending by Father's Day Sunday morning for a bright day of varied humidity — sticky near the South Coast and in southeastern Massachusetts, less humid in central and northern New England.

While Sunday afternoon to evening brings a slight chance of an isolated storm, the vast majority of us are unlikely to find any showers and storms, meaning most of us end up with a warm but spectacular day for golf, grilling and outdoor guests!

Heat, haze and humidity are the theme Monday, with highs into the 90s and a heat index in the mid-90s, except communities within about 25 miles of south-facing coasts, where wind off the water holds temperatures below 90.

Tropical Storm Claudette passes southeast of Nantucket early Tuesday, raising the wave height in swell along our coasts Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning. It's unlikely to deliver many other direct impacts, except to increase the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, increasing an already existent chance of showers and thunder Tuesday.

Fair weather settles in Wednesday through Friday, with warmth, humidity and scattered summer storms returning next weekend in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.