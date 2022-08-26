Strong Thunderstorms Expected in New England Friday; Chance for Downpours, Damaging Wind

We have a First Alert day Friday for strong to severe thunderstorms any time during the afternoon, through sunset.

A cold front approaches from the northwest Friday, and that combined with some daytime heating from any sunshine, will lead to the strong storms. Prior to the storms, we see highs in the upper 80s, cooler at the south coast, increasing humidity, partly cloudy skies and a gusty south wind.

The further southeast you live, the drier the day will be. Providence to Cape Cod looks to have a hot and humid afternoon with partly cloudy skies. The storms and showers may not approach until after 4 p.m. there. They fizzle as they head to the Cape by sunset time. Meanwhile, in Boston, we are looking at 2 p.m. through 8 p.m. for the severe storm threat. Vermont, western Massachusetts and northern New Hampshire to Maine will see storms rolling through noon to 6 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Any storm can bring in damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall, localized flash flooding and lightning. There is also a low risk for hail and a brief tornado. The storms and showers dissipate between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. in southeastern Massachusetts, as the front heads offshore. Then we have some patchy fog and lingering humidity for overnight. In terms of drought busting rain, we're not looking at that. Some towns could see two to four inches of rainfall under a storm, but other areas will see no rain.

This weekend highs will be cooler thanks to an easterly flow. At the coast, mid 70s with inland towns reaching the low 80s and full sun and staying muggy. This is the same for Sunday. Both days we also have a small chance of a pop up thunderstorm in the afternoons, but the chance is very small.

Next week we will be hotter as we see highs around 90 degrees for Monday into Tuesday. The next best chance for widespread rain may be late Tuesday, Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. After that we may see a quiet few days going into Labor Day weekend.