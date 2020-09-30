forecast

Strong Wind Could Cause Power Outages Wednesday

Peak wind gusts should be between 45 and 60 mph

By Chris Gloninger

Chances are you woke up to some downpours maybe even a rumble of thunder. I’d expect the sunshine to return by lunchtime in most areas.

The wind will remain gusty through the afternoon. Peak wind gusts should be between 45 and 60 mph. Isolated power outages are possible.

Thursday, we catch a break between rounds of rain. Temperatures will reach the low 70s.

Friday, another cold front will move in with showers and downpours. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

Temperatures drop heading into the weekend. It will feel much more like fall. Monday we will watch the possibility of a coastal storm. The rest the week will feature a few showers and temperatures in the mid 60s.

