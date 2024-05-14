Strongest solar flare seen in current cycle reported Tuesday

Midday Tuesday, the sun emitted the strongest solar flare seen in this 11-year sun cycle. The ejection that was seen Tuesday is classified as an X8.7.

Solar flares are giant explosions on the surface of the sun that shoot energy and particles into space.

REGION 3664 NOT DONE YET! PRODUCES X8.8 FLARE...LARGEST OF THE SOLAR CYCLE! pic.twitter.com/NJZUdRCrt1 — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 14, 2024

This flare is from the same region of the sun that emitted an X5.8 solar flare on Friday, which had the power to amplify our view of the northern lights.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

The sunspot is rotating out of sight from Earth and due to its positioning, this likely will not have geomagnetic impacts on Earth. That means the auroras are not likely from this CME. But this spot may still be active when it comes back into view in less than 13 days.

According to NASA, powerful solar flares can cause long-lasting radiation storms that can do damage to satellites, communications systems, and some ground-based technologies and power grids on Earth.

The strongest flare ever recorded was in 2003 during the peak of the sun cycle, reading peaked at X17 before crashing, but it is estimated that it reached X28 strength.

Solar flares are measured from smallest to largest with a number rating 1-10 (until you reach X class) and assigned a letter B, C, M, or X class that increases 10-fold. X is the largest, being 1000x stronger in emission than B.