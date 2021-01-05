Stubborn Clouds Stick Around Through Midweek

A stalled ocean storm east of New England continues to bring a northerly wind to New England along with increased moisture in the air, the result of New England sitting within the storm’s expansive counter-clockwise flow of air around its center.

Not only does this mean sunshine is at a premium across all six states Tuesday, but snow and rain showers will fall periodically in Eastern New England, in particular, with flurries possible just about anywhere.

After a few morning slick spots for interior southeast Massachusetts, temperatures rising above the melting point by a few degrees will mean very few if any slick spots after sunrise, even where light snowflakes and raindrops fall.

Until the ocean storm moves east, no big changes in weather are expected. Occasional snow and rain showers are possible near the coast overnight Tuesday night with a few slick spots but widespread ice is unlikely.

Wednesday may be a day of very slow improvement. After starting with coastal flurries and snow showers and a lot of clouds across New England, drier air will start moving in from north to south, encouraging at least a few breaks of afternoon sun, particularly in Northern and Central New England.

This change in air comes as the ocean storm to our east finally starts chugging farther east and away from New England, relaxing the flow of moist air into our region. By Thursday and Friday, more sun is expected. There are two possible storm days we’ll keep an eye on in the exclusive 10-day forecast: Saturday and Tuesday.

Saturday’s storm sails off the Mid-Atlantic into the ocean waters, but we’ve yet to determine the exact storm track on this one, or just how large it will become and how quickly as it emerges off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

Although the storm seems sure to keep the bulk of its moisture south of New England, if it expands quickly enough, southeast New England may be grazed by snow.

As of this Tuesday's outlook, our exclusive NBC10 and NECN Forecast System still shows a 30-40% chance of snow on the Cape and Islands, for instance – not high, but certainly high enough to keep our team’s antennae up.

Regardless of how close that storm comes Saturday, we should be back on track for a dry day Sunday, with the next storm potential Tuesday of next week.

We’ll keep you posted on air and online.