Stunning Midweek Weather Starts US Open, But Storms Could Impact Tournament

An absolutely stunning midweek is unfolding for New England, featuring a breathtaking combination of sunshine, warmth and low humidity Tuesday and Wednesday.

The only spot in New England that may see a shower or two crop up Tuesday afternoon to early evening is the far North Country, near the Canadian border and especially northern Maine, but the rest of the region enjoys a light breeze trending toward an afternoon sea breeze at the coast and dry conditions.

It's another comfortable night Tuesday that gives way to a slightly more pronounced wind Wednesday, blowing from the northeast across our ocean, which now features water temperatures in the 60s, but still is cool enough to ensure eastern New England will be cooler than Tuesday’s highs — in the 70s rather than 80s.

When Will Storms Arrive?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Meanwhile, outside the Northeastern U.S., heat and humidity is the story for so much of the country, with daytime highs in the 90s expanding and highs not only touching the century mark in the coming days across the southern Plains and Southwest but perhaps even from St. Louis to Chicago.

There have been recurring thunderstorm clusters on the northern periphery of the hot and humid air, through the Northern Plains and Midwest, and eventually that increased chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive to New England, ahead of and with an influx of heat and humidity set to arrive Friday.

Jennifer Kupcho talks to Hannah Donnelly on her historic wins at Augusta and Mission Hills as she heads into the Women's US Open this weekend.

The first round of showers and thunder probably will organize overnight Thursday night, on the cusp of the new summer air, and as temperatures reach the 80s Friday with mounting humidity, chances are good a round of thunderstorms will fire up from northwest to southeast during the day and into the evening, for the most unsettled day of the U.S. Open golf forecast in Brookline, Massachusetts. We have issued a First Alert for the potential of strong thunderstorms.

The slow-moving cold front instigating storms Friday should be gone from New England by Saturday, lowering both the temperature and humidity, but the atmospheric energy aloft driving the cold front will linger, meaning several puffy cumulus clouds will develop and eventually yield some scattered Saturday afternoon showers, especially the farther north one is.

The chance of a repeat performance of scattered afternoon showers Sunday is steadily decreasing but remains at about 20% — either way, right now neither weekend day looks to be rainy at all.

Great weather is expected through at least early next week, with high temperatures generally in the 70s and 80s and a low chance of showers until week’s end in our exclusive First Alert 10-Day forecast.