Summer Heat Arrives in Full Force All Weekend Long

Our first summer weekend is here and our forecast is featuring beach weather.

If you’re spending the afternoon in an inland city, this is where you’ll deal with more heat and humidity. Popular to-do’s today will be the ice cream, convertible cars, the pools and the evening grilling and the sun soaking. As long as you’re aware of the forecast for each of the outdoor activities this weekend, you’re good to go.

If heading to the beach: You want to make sure you know that temperatures won’t be as hot as our inland sites; also, there is a moderate risk of rip currents. Recommendation is to always swim near a lifeguard. The force of rip currents will make any adult tired if trying to swim against it. The best thing to do on a situation such a this is to swim parallel to the coastline and escape your way out of it. If you’re unsure of your swimming skills, it’s always nice to soak of the sun on the sand instead and refresh a bit by walking along the water where your knees are not covered.

If you’re doing yard work: Prevent the peak hours or a long sun exposure. Make sure to use appropriate clothing such as long sleeves, bright colors and a hat to help you block the strong UV index. Use sunglasses to protect your eyes and drink plenty of water. Constant breaks under the shade will bring relief and prevent the risk of heat exhaustion.

A harmless thing such as walking our dogs this afternoon may need special attention, as the asphalt heats up quick and an 85-degree day may heat concrete and asphalt higher than 100 degrees in the peak of the day. At 125 degrees, the skin of your pup’s paws can be burnt in a matter of 60 seconds.

We’ll watch for 90-degree days both Saturday and Sunday, which represents a risk for dogs if they are out during the warmest hours. Best thing to do is go out for a walk/jog early in the morning or at sunset.

Showers will move in on Monday with the passage of a cold front and this will bring a relief on temperatures, highs will drop to the 70s by Tuesday but another warm up is on the way by the end of our work week. Our 10-day forecast features chances for rain and storms over 4th of July weekend.

Stay safe and hydrated this weekend, enjoy!