Summer Heat Thursday Ahead of Scattered Weekend Thunderstorms

Mid-summer warmth without deep humidity is the weather highlight today. It's somewhat of a rarity in New England to have such comfortable humidity levels with high temperatures 85 to 90 in the southern half of the region.

With relatively dry air, no thunderstorms are in the Thursday forecast. Not even a sea breeze will develop until late in the day and only in select coastal communities.

Deeper humidity moves into New England late Thursday, meaning after a partly cloudy start to the night, scattered showers and even embedded thunder are possible in the predawn hours Friday morning. Showers will continue to float around central and southern New England into the morning hours before sunshine breaks through by midday.

The combination of warm air and emerging sun will push temperatures into the 80s again Friday, but with increased humidity, the thick air will make for a very different feeling from the comfort of Thursday.

Humidity, warmth and at times a chance of storms will continue into Saturday. Disturbances raise the chance of isolated inland storms late Friday, scattered thunder Friday night. Some final scattered showers or embedded thunder are possible Saturday between mid-morning and early afternoon from northwest to southeast, respectively, as a cold front presses through.

The passage of the cold front will mean a shift in the wind and a change in the air by Saturday evening, with much less humidity and more comfortable air arriving for a cooler Sunday. There's a low chance for those puffy, fair weather cumulus clouds to yield an afternoon shower here and there with an onshore wind at the beaches.

Comfortable air starts next week, also locking in dry weather, until warmth, humidity and a chance for scattered showers and thunder rises again for the second half of the week. Perhaps they will depart in time for next weekend in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.