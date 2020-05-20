forecast

Summer-Like Temperatures Ahead of Cooler Weekend

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday and Friday before possible weekend showers cool things down

By Chris Gloninger

Today looks warm and summery. The coast will be dealing with a chilly sea breeze. 

Temperatures will continue to warm through the week. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch with high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.

The weekend looks slightly cooler, especially starting Saturday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will break the warm and humid air mass.

We will have an onshore flow starting Saturday afternoon continuing into Sunday that will keep temperatures down into the 60s at the coast, but it will still be warm inland.

Memorial day looks quiet with temperatures in the mid 70s. The week ahead looks quiet and warm with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Enjoy!

