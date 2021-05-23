Sunday Starts as Scorcher in New England, Followed by Thunderstorms

This morning feels like we’re waking up to temperatures we’d see in July or August.

The sultry feel will linger through the day. It’s possible Boston could log its first 90 degree day of the season. That would be early compared with last year (June 20) or in 2019 (July 5). Humidity levels will also be high. Isolated thunderstorms will develop during the early to midafternoon and continue into the early evening. It’s possible that a couple storms could be strong to severe.

Monday, behind the cold front temperatures, will barely get to 70 degrees.

But on Tuesday, we will begin to warm up again and Wednesday could be 90 degrees -- again. Unsettled weather looks to return for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned.