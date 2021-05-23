forecast

Sunday Starts as Scorcher in New England, Followed by Thunderstorms

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees in Boston for the first time in 2021, nearly a month earlier than last year

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

This morning feels like we’re waking up to temperatures we’d see in July or August.

The sultry feel will linger through the day. It’s possible Boston could log its first 90 degree day of the season. That would be early compared with last year (June 20) or in 2019 (July 5). Humidity levels will also be high. Isolated thunderstorms will develop during the early to midafternoon and continue into the early evening. It’s possible that a couple storms could be strong to severe.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Monday, behind the cold front temperatures, will barely get to 70 degrees.

But on Tuesday, we will begin to warm up again and Wednesday could be 90 degrees -- again. Unsettled weather looks to return for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned.

More Local News

Scituate 13 hours ago

Coast Guard Recovers Body of Woman Missing From Capsized Boat in Scituate

Water Rescue 10 hours ago

Fishermen Rescued in Gloucester After Being Swept off Rocks

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBOSTONWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us