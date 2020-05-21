Summer-Like Warmth Continues Ahead of Mostly Sunny Memorial Day Weekend

It was another phenomenal day across the region with a sun-filled sky and a southwest wind responsible for temperatures into the 70s to around 80 degrees in the Merrimack Valley.

The only exception, was the South Coast, were towns near the ocean stayed a bit cooler, with highs in the 60s. The breeze has increased in Maine, so red flag warnings have been prompted, due to the combination of low humidity, dry ground and gusty wind that could cause any fires to spread very quickly.

Under this dome of high pressure, we have been protected from the rain, but that also means a very high pollen count which is thick in the air and on everything outside. This area of high pressure will begin to weaken and move to our southeast allowing for the area of low pressure that has been affecting the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic to finally move northeast Friday bringing a few more clouds.

Tonight, we stay mild with lows into the 40s and 50s under another mainly clear night.

These mild overnight temperatures will give way to a very warm Friday with highs well into the 80s in a few spots, and it will feel a tad more humid too, but it looks to stay mainly rain-free.

The system over the Mid-Atlantic will pass to our south, but close enough that it may trigger showers for southern New England late Friday night into Saturday, especially across Connecticut, Rhode Island plus Cape Cod and the Islands.

While we are expecting a mostly cloudy day in areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike with temperatures in the 60s, to the north we expect mostly sunny skies to rule with highs in the 70s.

The weather will improve Sunday with more sun than clouds but still cool with highs in the 60s to around 70 in-land, though 50s right at the coast due to onshore wind.

Memorial Day features a mostly sunny day with temperatures near 70 degrees but still cool near the ocean courtesy of an easterly wind.

By next week, it will feel like summer with highs expected to soar into the 80s but there's also a chance for showers or even a thunderstorm by next Friday.