Summer-Like Weather Returns This Week With Afternoon Showers

Today brings a quick-moving disturbance aloft, capable of touching off scattered afternoon showers in northern New England but likely only an afternoon isolated sprinkle central and south.

This week, the exclusive 10-day forecast is essentially broken into two parts: late spring and mid-summer. The late spring weather comes Wednesday through Friday as warmth and humidity slowly return to the northeast. There will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms each day, mostly focused during the second half of the day. Daily high temperatures will hover either side of 80 degrees.

As the jet stream winds aloft – the fast river of air, high in the sky, that steers storm systems and separates northern cool from southern warmth – continue to shift north, warmer air will continue to take over.

Eventually, the number of thunderstorms likely will diminish as heat prevails in the battle between warm and cool air, particularly with mid-summer heat expected Sunday into the middle of next week. That is until an approaching cold front focuses new thunderstorms by midweek.

High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s to low 90s by Sunday and the low 90s by early next week on the exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.