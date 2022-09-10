Summer Strikes Back With Late Season Surge of Heat

The weekend starts strong with temperatures in the low 60s Saturday morning.

The day is mostly sunny, allowing temperatures to surge into the 80s across eastern Massachusetts. The variation won’t be dramatic, though inland locations will see the upper 80s. There will be an occasional light breeze throughout the day.

Skies will look ‘filtered’ or hazy, at times as smoke from wildfires from the western U.S. make it to New England. That will make for a picturesque sunrise and sunsets for a few days.

For those looking to cool off this weekend, going to the beach isn’t a bad idea, though there will be an increased risk of rip currents across beaches along the North Shore, so it’s important to exercise caution. Even for the strongest of swimmers, navigating out of a rip current isn’t easy.

Saturday night into Sunday is warm, with humidity increasing. This will lead to a partly cloudy sky on Sunday, with another hot day for New England. As moisture increases, so do our chances for rain.

Monday a disturbance from the west enters the region with isolated rain. Activity is a bit more widespread on Tuesday, even with an occasional thunderstorm or two.

The front clears the region Wednesday as we transition to a much calmer and stable atmosphere for the remainder of the week. Highs for much of next week are in the mid 70s, which is on target for the average in southern New England.