Summer Warmth Returns as Drought Continues

Hard to top yesterday. And I'm not thinking we will in the coming days.

That's not to say these aren't great in their own right. We'll stay dry and summer warmth will be returning. For some, we'll be on the verge of a heat wave - mostly away from the sea breeze at the coast. Humidity will slowly rise, but it shouldn't be intolerable.

Only thing missing is rain -- like 6-9 inches of it (not all at once, thank you) to get us out of this horrible drought. Sadly, the storms that may fire today will be solely across northern New England, and the thunder on Sunday will once again be selective and sparing.

We'll have a few more chances through the middle of next week, however. A front will waver across New England -- at times inviting the sea breeze in at the coast -- and acting as a trigger for afternoon storms each day.

Two tropical systems are on the move. One towards the Bahamas and Florida, the other across the Yucatan and into the western Gulf of Mexico. Both are moving at a speedy 20+ mph and should threaten the United States within hours of each other. Certainly something we'll all be keeping an eye out for for much of next week.