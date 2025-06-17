Summertime heat and storms heading in

The heat and humidity are arriving right on time this week just ahead of the first day of summer. And summer storms are rolling in, too.

NBC10 Boston NBC10 Boston

As we continue moving through this Tuesday, expect warm, muggy day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s along the coast and the low to mid 70s inland. If you have any outdoor plans today, make sure you pack an umbrella. We’re tracking a few scattered showers here and there. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with some peeks of sun. Tonight, we’ll see more clouds, some patchy fog and a few passing showers. Low temperatures will be low 60s.

Wednesday rain showers

Prepare for a few more scattered showers into Wednesday morning. Watch out for some patchy fog as well. It will be muggy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Even hotter weather is expected Thursday for the Juneteenth Holiday. In fact, we’re tracking highs close to 90 degrees! But there’s a catch!

Thursday is a First Alert due to the threat of strong to severe storms in parts of our area. A cold front will push toward Greater Boston Thursday evening, delivering a few scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce gusty winds, hail and brief heavy downpours.

Thursday storm threat

Parts of western and central Massachusetts will have the best chance of seeing some severe weather. We’ll need to watch how far east the storms will push toward Greater Boston. Some of the storms could decay as they move east and we lose some daytime heating. We’ll watch it closely.

Friday, the first day of summer, will be a bit drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s. Then, on Saturday, we’re still tracking a dry day with highs near 80. By Sunday, a few showers might drop into the Commonwealth from the north, but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be low to mid 80s.

Even hotter weather is expected next week with highs in the 90s.

Summer heat heading in